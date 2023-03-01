IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bobbie's Bests for Less: Save up to 50% off on Elemis, IT Cosmetics and more

  • Popular chains scale back value of loyalty and rewards programs

    04:26

  • Idaho murders: Search warrant for Bryan Kohberger unsealed

    05:08

  • Alex Murdaugh trial: Jury set to visit scene of double murder

    03:44
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court hears arguments on student loan forgiveness plan

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda Kotb handling family health matter

    00:38

  • FBI director points to Wuhan lab leak as 'likely' origin of COVID-19

    05:24

  • Train collision in Greece leaves 36 dead, dozens injured

    01:55

  • How one music program became instrumental in the lives of kids

    04:14

  • 9 Black trailblazers who are breaking barriers | Discover Black Heritage

    24:59

  • New life-saving tech uses robotics to help detect lung cancer

    03:23

  • Secrets to getting the perfect vacation home rental

    05:14

  • Savannah Guthrie test positive for COVID-19 during live broadcast

    00:22

  • Championship sneakers worn by Michael Jordan up for sale

    00:35

  • Rupert Murdoch says Fox News hosts pushed false election claims

    02:25

  • Sugar substitute found in Stevia linked to cardiac issues

    00:28

  • The clock is ticking for TikTok as government ban looms

    03:11

  • Get a rare look inside Russian-annexed territory of Crimea

    01:55

  • Defense rests in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial

    04:42

  • New Jersey home explodes with 6 firefighters still inside

    00:27

  • US Marshals Service suffers major security breach

    01:59

TODAY

Supreme Court hears arguments on student loan forgiveness plan

02:08

The Supreme Court heard two cases against President Biden’s debt relief plan that is on hold after an appeals court ruling. Several conservative justices question whether the Biden administration overstepped its authority by not first going through congress. NBC’s Laura Jarrett provides analysis for TODAY.March 1, 2023

  • Popular chains scale back value of loyalty and rewards programs

    04:26

  • Idaho murders: Search warrant for Bryan Kohberger unsealed

    05:08

  • Alex Murdaugh trial: Jury set to visit scene of double murder

    03:44
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court hears arguments on student loan forgiveness plan

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda Kotb handling family health matter

    00:38

  • FBI director points to Wuhan lab leak as 'likely' origin of COVID-19

    05:24

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All