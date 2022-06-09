IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sunscreens, slip-on sneakers and more summer essentials — starting at $7 

TODAY

Conquer the great outdoors with these sporty looks and necessities

03:58

Shop TODAY contributor Chassie Post joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with what you need to prepare for camping or spending time in the great outdoors. The products include The Bug Bite Thing, Clarins SOS Sunburn Soother Mask and a sleeveless workout dress from Amazon.June 9, 2022

