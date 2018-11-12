News

Congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw talks about ‘SNL’ apology

Veteran and Congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw joins TODAY to talk about Pete Davidson’s apology on “SNL.” Crenshaw, of Texas, said appearing on the show was a crucial opportunity to show the power of forgiveness and talk about the importance of veterans.Nov. 12, 2018

