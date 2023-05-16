Ukraine says it shot down advanced weapons fired from Russia
02:16
Debt limit talks: What are areas of compromise?
01:42
2 staffers in Rep. Gerry Connolly's office attacked with baseball bat
02:12
Teen gunman leaves 3 dead, several injured in New Mexico
02:27
77-year-old plans her dream wedding — to herself!
01:53
TODAY co-hosts experience the best of Sonoma County | Start TODAY
24:37
How to budget, invest and catch up on retirement savings
05:33
Taylor Swift defends fan from security — midconcert!
00:50
University of Idaho honors 4 slain students at commencement
02:11
Poker legend Doyle Brunson dies at 89
00:33
Ja Morant suspended for 2nd time after appearing to flash gun
00:33
Lawmakers look for ways to regulate artificial intelligence
04:37
Share this -
copied
CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin joins TODAY and talks about what the future of AI could look like in the United States and how it could impact lives. “The train is leaving the station and the question is what kind of guardrails can you put around it,” he says. The conversation comes as Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI which offers ChatGPT, is set to testify before Congress as lawmakers look to regulate the rapidly evolving technology.May 16, 2023
TODAY surprises beloved guard behind viral graduation video
05:58
Vrbo travel expert shares tips for planning summer getaway
03:57
What are you apologizing for? Inside the push to stop saying ‘sorry’
04:46
2 previously unknown Rembrandt paintings set to go up for auction
00:37
Family of bride killed on her wedding day speaks out
02:21
Now Playing
Lawmakers look for ways to regulate artificial intelligence
04:37
UP NEXT
Memorial Weekend: How to beat the summer rush and save money
03:33
Kayaker rammed by shark opens up about close encounter