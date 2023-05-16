Lawmakers look for ways to regulate artificial intelligence

CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin joins TODAY and talks about what the future of AI could look like in the United States and how it could impact lives. “The train is leaving the station and the question is what kind of guardrails can you put around it,” he says. The conversation comes as Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI which offers ChatGPT, is set to testify before Congress as lawmakers look to regulate the rapidly evolving technology.May 16, 2023