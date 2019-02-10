Politics

Congress under pressure to reach a deal as shutdown deadline looms

02:41

Time is running out for lawmakers to reach another deal to avert a government shutdown. As Washington battles over border wall funding, the pool of 2020 presidential candidates grows larger. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for Sunday TODAY from the White House.Feb. 10, 2019

  • Will Washington, Trump reach an agreement by next shutdown deadline?

    04:45

  • Congress under pressure to reach a deal as shutdown deadline looms

    02:41

  • Justin Fairfax faces call to resign amid sexual assault accusations

    02:28

  • Elizabeth Warren to officially kick off presidential campaign

    02:46

  • Acting AG Matthew Whitaker: ‘I have not interfered’ with Mueller investigation

    02:36

  • 2nd woman accuses Virginia Lt. Gov. of sexual assault

    02:39

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All