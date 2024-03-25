IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to oust Speaker Johnson
March 25, 202401:41

Congress narrowly avoided a government shutdown by passing a $1.2 trillion spending bill, but lawmakers still have to decide on funding for Ukraine and Israel. This comes as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files a motion to vacate Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.March 25, 2024

