Congress narrowly approves bill to avoid government shutdown
02:06
Share this -
copied
Congress passed legislation overnight to fund the government through mid-February, avoiding a partial shutdown that would have taken effect at midnight Friday. NBC’s chief White House correspondent Kristen Welker reports for TODAY.Dec. 3, 2021
Congress narrowly approves bill to avoid government shutdown
02:06
Trump faces fallout after Mark Meadows makes explosive COVID claims in new book
02:47
Supreme court signals willingness to uphold abortion limits in Mississippi case
01:50
First omicron case confirmed in United States
02:26
Watch Savannah Guthrie press Trump on timeline of COVID-19 diagnosis in 2020 town hall
01:22
Mark Meadows now cooperating with Jan. 6 committee