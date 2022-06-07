IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From BBQ forks to serving trays, 16 summer celebration must-haves

  • Now Playing

    Confusion over monkeypox mask guidance as cases spread in US

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Prescription exercise? How doctors are tailoring workout plans

    04:06

  • Want to lose weight? Doctors say it’s time to stop counting calories

    04:46

  • Abbott Nutrition restarts baby formula production after shutdown

    01:55

  • Peloton instructor Kendall Toole opens up about mental health

    06:38

  • COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5 could be available in weeks

    00:24

  • Total monkeypox cases in US now at least 21

    00:20

  • Caregiving expert shares helpful advice for navigating the system

    04:23

  • Doctors mark breakthrough treatment in pancreatic cancer case

    00:33

  • Fitness expert shares the No. 1 tip to start a walking routine

    04:48

  • Al Roker’s walking coach on how to make your own exercise plan

    06:47

  • Al Roker kicks off 30-day walking challenge

    05:18

  • Why men are ignoring their health – and why they shouldn’t

    04:46

  • DOJ asks court to reverse order lifting travel mask mandates

    00:19

  • Charlamagne on breaking stigmas through Mental Wealth Alliance

    08:59

  • Woman with rare disorder finds healing through scuba diving

    04:00

  • Parents of student athletes who died by suicide speak out

    08:17

  • Organic strawberries possibly linked to hepatitis A outbreak, FDA says

    00:25

  • CDC tracking 9 cases of monkeypox across 7 states

    00:18

  • Family shines a light on the urgent need for bone marrow donors

    04:32

TODAY

Confusion over monkeypox mask guidance as cases spread in US

02:30

The CDC raised its monkeypox alert level on Monday and recommended travelers wear masks. Health officials say they are hoping to contain the outbreak, but say it’s possible there is already community spread of the virus. NBC’s Anne Thompon reports for TODAY.June 7, 2022

As monkeypox outbreak spreads, these pictures can help you identify symptoms

  • Now Playing

    Confusion over monkeypox mask guidance as cases spread in US

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Prescription exercise? How doctors are tailoring workout plans

    04:06

  • Want to lose weight? Doctors say it’s time to stop counting calories

    04:46

  • Abbott Nutrition restarts baby formula production after shutdown

    01:55

  • Peloton instructor Kendall Toole opens up about mental health

    06:38

  • COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5 could be available in weeks

    00:24

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All