TODAY

‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill officially goes into effect in Florida

02:25

Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education bill has gone into effect in the state after months of heated protests. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY that many details of the law remain unanswered.July 1, 2022

As Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law takes effect, schools roll out LGBTQ restrictions

