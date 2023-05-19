New interview sparks concern over Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s health
02:27
UP NEXT
New video shows how chaos unfolded during New Mexico shooting
02:55
15 workers rescued, 2 still missing after North Carolina fire
00:29
New court filings confirm disturbing video of Pentagon leaker
01:50
Zelenskyy expected to appear at G-7 summit in person
02:35
School of rook: Inside the soaring popularity of chess
04:35
Oscar Mayer renames Wienermobile for first time
00:32
Judge rejects Tiger Woods’ ex’s attempt throw out NDA document
00:27
Terrorist behind NYC bike path attack sentenced to life in prison
00:31
Conflicting reports emerge after Harry and Meghan car chase
02:29
University of Idaho murder suspect indicted by grand jury
04:18
Russia launches new attacks across Kyiv amid G-7 summit
02:15
House refers George Santos expulsion decision to ethics committee
02:18
Montana becomes first state to ban TikTok, citing security risks
02:17
Biden arrives in Japan for G-7 summit amid debt deal talks
02:01
Negotiators move closer toward agreement on debt limit
01:49
How do I ask guests to not use their phones during my wedding?
05:39
How this art historian is rewriting the history books
04:32
New interview sparks concern over Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s health
02:27
Share this -
copied
Dianne Feinstein, the oldest member of the Senate, has returned to Congress after a three-month health-related absence but has already missed four votes since coming back. Now there are growing concerns of the health of the 89-year-old. NBC’s Garett Haake reports for TODAY.May 19, 2023
The No. 1 beach in the US is…
04:22
Home prices see largest dip in a decade
02:20
Now Playing
New interview sparks concern over Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s health
02:27
UP NEXT
New video shows how chaos unfolded during New Mexico shooting
02:55
15 workers rescued, 2 still missing after North Carolina fire
00:29
New court filings confirm disturbing video of Pentagon leaker
01:50
Zelenskyy expected to appear at G-7 summit in person
02:35
School of rook: Inside the soaring popularity of chess
04:35
Oscar Mayer renames Wienermobile for first time
00:32
Judge rejects Tiger Woods’ ex’s attempt throw out NDA document
00:27
Terrorist behind NYC bike path attack sentenced to life in prison
00:31
Conflicting reports emerge after Harry and Meghan car chase
02:29
University of Idaho murder suspect indicted by grand jury
04:18
Russia launches new attacks across Kyiv amid G-7 summit
02:15
House refers George Santos expulsion decision to ethics committee
02:18
Montana becomes first state to ban TikTok, citing security risks
02:17
Biden arrives in Japan for G-7 summit amid debt deal talks
02:01
Negotiators move closer toward agreement on debt limit
01:49
How do I ask guests to not use their phones during my wedding?
05:39
How this art historian is rewriting the history books