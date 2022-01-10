IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Concerns grow over reports of Apple AirTags being used to stalk people

    04:56
TODAY

Concerns grow over reports of Apple AirTags being used to stalk people

04:56

Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader says she was at a bar when someone dropped an Apple AirTag into her coat and was able to track her moves before getting an alert. The device was designed to track your items, but there are new warnings being linked to safety and privacy. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.Jan. 10, 2022

