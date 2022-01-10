Concerns grow over reports of Apple AirTags being used to stalk people
Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader says she was at a bar when someone dropped an Apple AirTag into her coat and was able to track her moves before getting an alert. The device was designed to track your items, but there are new warnings being linked to safety and privacy. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.Jan. 10, 2022
