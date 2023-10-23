IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Relatives of two American hostages freed by Hamas speak out

    01:51

  • White House urges Israel to delay its ground invasion of Gaza

    03:50

  • Israel intensifies its aerial bombardment of Gaza

    02:59

  • NBC correspondent on family members being released by Hamas

    02:31

  • Families meet with Israeli officials in push for hostage negotiations

    01:54
  • Now Playing

    Concerns grow over broadening of war beyond Israel and Hamas

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    Videos show a huge explosion and rockets launched from the Gaza Strip

    00:42

  • Israel steps up its aerial bombardment of the Gaza Strip

    01:40

  • Ramaswamy criticizes a call to release students’ names behind pro-Palestine letter

    00:31

  • Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters take to the streets in NYC

    00:47

  • Fears of wider war growing as Israeli troops exchange fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon

    02:49

  • Release of 2 American hostages gives hope to families with relatives still held in Gaza

    02:45

  • U.S. military sends aircraft carrier and attack ships to Persian Gulf amid Israel-Hamas war

    01:49

  • ‘Destroying Hamas is non-negotiable’: U.S. senators pledge support for Israel

    01:14

  • Hundreds rally in Boston in support of Palestinians

    01:03

  • Scenes from Kibbutz Be’eri where more than 100 people were killed by Hamas

    01:03

  • Israel targets mosque in rare West Bank airstrike

    00:53

  • Blinken ‘hopeful’ Hamas will release more hostages but ‘acts are what speak, not words’

    01:42

  • Full Panel: Biden told Israel ‘don’t make the same’ mistakes U.S. did after 9/11

    05:57

  • If McCarthy was speaker, how would he have responded to the Israel-Hamas war?

    01:02

Concerns grow over broadening of war beyond Israel and Hamas

02:36

Israel carried out the most-intense airstrikes of the war on Sunday with fears growing that the violence could spread to other parts of the Middle East. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Oct. 23, 2023

  • Relatives of two American hostages freed by Hamas speak out

    01:51

  • White House urges Israel to delay its ground invasion of Gaza

    03:50

  • Israel intensifies its aerial bombardment of Gaza

    02:59

  • NBC correspondent on family members being released by Hamas

    02:31

  • Families meet with Israeli officials in push for hostage negotiations

    01:54
  • Now Playing

    Concerns grow over broadening of war beyond Israel and Hamas

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    Videos show a huge explosion and rockets launched from the Gaza Strip

    00:42

  • Israel steps up its aerial bombardment of the Gaza Strip

    01:40

  • Ramaswamy criticizes a call to release students’ names behind pro-Palestine letter

    00:31

  • Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters take to the streets in NYC

    00:47

  • Fears of wider war growing as Israeli troops exchange fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon

    02:49

  • Release of 2 American hostages gives hope to families with relatives still held in Gaza

    02:45

  • U.S. military sends aircraft carrier and attack ships to Persian Gulf amid Israel-Hamas war

    01:49

  • ‘Destroying Hamas is non-negotiable’: U.S. senators pledge support for Israel

    01:14

  • Hundreds rally in Boston in support of Palestinians

    01:03

  • Scenes from Kibbutz Be’eri where more than 100 people were killed by Hamas

    01:03

  • Israel targets mosque in rare West Bank airstrike

    00:53

  • Blinken ‘hopeful’ Hamas will release more hostages but ‘acts are what speak, not words’

    01:42

  • Full Panel: Biden told Israel ‘don’t make the same’ mistakes U.S. did after 9/11

    05:57

  • If McCarthy was speaker, how would he have responded to the Israel-Hamas war?

    01:02

Concerns grow over broadening of war beyond Israel and Hamas

Maryland judge killed: Marshalls offer $10,000 reward

9 candidates join race for speaker following Jim Jordan's failed bid

Police say no evidence of antisemitism synagogue leader's murder

NBC correspondent on family members being released by Hamas

Families meet with Israeli officials in push for hostage negotiations

Nashville police chief's son wanted in shooting of 2 officers

Relatives of two American hostages freed by Hamas speak out

Taylor Swift wears Travis Kelce friendship bracelet at Chiefs game

SAG-AFTRA clarifies Halloween costumes rules after backlash

Add pumpkin to these dishes for added health benefits

Fun and easy Halloween crafts the whole family can make

Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis talk representation in theater

See a preview of the new Dateline mystery ’65 seconds’

Inside the latest developments of a vaccine to prevent cancer

2 mothers share how they’re protecting their kids in Israel and Gaza

Spiked hot cocoa and other seasonal cocktails perfect for fall

Embrace fall with these cozy finds: Fleece-lined leggings, tea, more

How to set healthy boundaries with kindness

Check out these new skin care routines for the fall

How to dress like Taylor Swift's eras, and more DIY costumes

Shop these top toys picked by Good Housekeeping

See why this chicken pot pie is perfect for Halloween

Tituss Burgess talks ‘Moulin Rouge,’ focusing energy on himself

How should I balance holiday time with different families?

Experts answer questions about women’s health at every age

Intimacy and sexual health: What every woman should know

Naomi Watts on creating meaningful conversations on menopause

What women in their 30s should know about their health

Filipino beef stew: Get the recipe for this warn and hearty dish!

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

See why this chicken pot pie is perfect for Halloween

Game day recipes: Chicken quesadilla and cheesesteak pinwheels

Filipino beef stew: Get the recipe for this warn and hearty dish!

Chicken scarpariello with sausage and potatoes: Get the recipe!

Roast chicken breast with hazelnut pesto: Get the recipe!

Cooking with Cal: Dylan Dreyer shares apple pumpkin dip recipe

Joy Bauer hosts a Super Food Super Quiz with TODAY anchors

Pretzel challah bagel dogs and buffalo tater tots: Get these recipes!

Mexican-style street corn and mushroom queso: Get the recipes

Hoda & Jenna enroll in a cheese bootcamp: See how they fare!