IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Relatives of two American hostages freed by Hamas speak out
01:51
White House urges Israel to delay its ground invasion of Gaza
03:50
Israel intensifies its aerial bombardment of Gaza
02:59
NBC correspondent on family members being released by Hamas
02:31
Families meet with Israeli officials in push for hostage negotiations
01:54
Now Playing
Concerns grow over broadening of war beyond Israel and Hamas
02:36
UP NEXT
Videos show a huge explosion and rockets launched from the Gaza Strip
00:42
Israel steps up its aerial bombardment of the Gaza Strip
01:40
Ramaswamy criticizes a call to release students’ names behind pro-Palestine letter
00:31
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters take to the streets in NYC
00:47
Fears of wider war growing as Israeli troops exchange fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon
02:49
Release of 2 American hostages gives hope to families with relatives still held in Gaza
02:45
U.S. military sends aircraft carrier and attack ships to Persian Gulf amid Israel-Hamas war
01:49
‘Destroying Hamas is non-negotiable’: U.S. senators pledge support for Israel
01:14
Hundreds rally in Boston in support of Palestinians
01:03
Scenes from Kibbutz Be’eri where more than 100 people were killed by Hamas
01:03
Israel targets mosque in rare West Bank airstrike
00:53
Blinken ‘hopeful’ Hamas will release more hostages but ‘acts are what speak, not words’
01:42
Full Panel: Biden told Israel ‘don’t make the same’ mistakes U.S. did after 9/11
05:57
If McCarthy was speaker, how would he have responded to the Israel-Hamas war?
01:02
Concerns grow over broadening of war beyond Israel and Hamas
02:36
Copied
Copied
Israel carried out the most-intense airstrikes of the war on Sunday with fears growing that the violence could spread to other parts of the Middle East. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Oct. 23, 2023
Relatives of two American hostages freed by Hamas speak out
01:51
White House urges Israel to delay its ground invasion of Gaza
03:50
Israel intensifies its aerial bombardment of Gaza
02:59
NBC correspondent on family members being released by Hamas
02:31
Families meet with Israeli officials in push for hostage negotiations
01:54
Now Playing
Concerns grow over broadening of war beyond Israel and Hamas
02:36
UP NEXT
Videos show a huge explosion and rockets launched from the Gaza Strip
00:42
Israel steps up its aerial bombardment of the Gaza Strip
01:40
Ramaswamy criticizes a call to release students’ names behind pro-Palestine letter
00:31
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters take to the streets in NYC
00:47
Fears of wider war growing as Israeli troops exchange fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon
02:49
Release of 2 American hostages gives hope to families with relatives still held in Gaza
02:45
U.S. military sends aircraft carrier and attack ships to Persian Gulf amid Israel-Hamas war
01:49
‘Destroying Hamas is non-negotiable’: U.S. senators pledge support for Israel
01:14
Hundreds rally in Boston in support of Palestinians
01:03
Scenes from Kibbutz Be’eri where more than 100 people were killed by Hamas
01:03
Israel targets mosque in rare West Bank airstrike
00:53
Blinken ‘hopeful’ Hamas will release more hostages but ‘acts are what speak, not words’
01:42
Full Panel: Biden told Israel ‘don’t make the same’ mistakes U.S. did after 9/11
05:57
If McCarthy was speaker, how would he have responded to the Israel-Hamas war?