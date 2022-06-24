IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade 

  • Lindsay Czarniak dishes on the Melvin family’s eventful morning

    02:52

  • Conan Gray reveals how he formed friendship with Olivia Rodrigo

    01:40
  • Now Playing

    Conan Gray talks falling in love, praise from Taylor Swift and more

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    Jon Favreau sits down with Willie Geist for Sunday TODAY

    00:59

  • Carson celebrates his 49th birthday with the team at ‘The Voice’

    00:57

  • Kate Berlant on new comedy special, working with Harry Styles

    04:55

  • Maya Rudolph talks new show ‘Loot,’ portraying Kamala Harris

    05:12

  • Meredith Vieira opens up on leaving ‘The View’ and TODAY

    06:30

  • Jenny Slate shows how she does the voice for ‘Marcel the Shell’

    05:23

  • Benny Drama on his road to comedy impersonating celebrities

    04:05

  • OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder talks new song in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

    05:44

  • Jimmy Fallon helps make news lighter with hilarious Snapchat filter

    01:13

  • See Diane Keaton in first trailer for ‘Mack and Rita’

    01:10

  • ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ begins filming in Greece

    01:01

  • ‘Back to the Future’ musical coming to Broadway in 2023

    00:51

  • Get a first look at William and Kate’s first official portrait

    00:54

  • ‘Home Edit’ star Clea Shearer shares breast cancer journey update

    05:26

  • Joaquina Kalukango talks Tony win for ‘Paradise Square’

    05:07

  • Hoda and Jenna put a juice box hack to the test

    01:59

  • Julie Andrews talks voicing the ‘worst mom in the world’ in ‘Minions’

    06:02

TODAY

Conan Gray talks falling in love, praise from Taylor Swift and more

02:05

Conan Gray joins TODAY to talk about his rise to pop superstardom and getting praise from the likes of Elton John and Taylor Swift. He also talks about his experiences falling in love, his go-to bagel order and his fashion inspiration.June 24, 2022

Taylor Swift releases new song for upcoming 'Where The Crawdads Sing' film

  • Lindsay Czarniak dishes on the Melvin family’s eventful morning

    02:52

  • Conan Gray reveals how he formed friendship with Olivia Rodrigo

    01:40
  • Now Playing

    Conan Gray talks falling in love, praise from Taylor Swift and more

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    Jon Favreau sits down with Willie Geist for Sunday TODAY

    00:59

  • Carson celebrates his 49th birthday with the team at ‘The Voice’

    00:57

  • Kate Berlant on new comedy special, working with Harry Styles

    04:55

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All