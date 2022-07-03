Composer John Williams says fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie may be his last film

- Now Playing
Composer John Williams says fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie may be his last film03:37
- UP NEXT
How psychiatrist ‘Dr. Anonymous’ impacted the fight for gay rights03:42
Celebrating the history of Juneteenth, lessons in modern America03:48
‘Zoom towns’ spike in popularity, but not everyone is on board03:48
Celebrating 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II: Who will fill her shoes?03:45
How ‘Carry the Load’ honors fallen heroes on Memorial Day03:37
Why political ads demonize over inform03:47
Goodbye to the iPod, the device that changed how we enjoy music03:25
The first anti-slavery newspaper returns, unafraid of America’s past03:37
Cleveland restaurant offers prisoners a second chance03:38
Autistic actor finds his place at center stage04:06
How boats are catching up to cars in the race to reduce emissions03:39
How esports have become a pathway to college scholarships03:36
Why music artists are selling their catalogs to label companies03:40
Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it03:31
Ukrainian children capture the hearts of the world with bravery and resilience03:29
Has the COVID-19 pandemic made the world more prepared for the future?03:50
Meet the ‘Photo Angel’ who reconnects families with lost photos03:38
The troubling reality of the American teenagers’ mental health03:55
‘New Orleans Four’ members recall horrific scenes of segregation and racism04:06
- Now Playing
Composer John Williams says fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie may be his last film03:37
- UP NEXT
How psychiatrist ‘Dr. Anonymous’ impacted the fight for gay rights03:42
Celebrating the history of Juneteenth, lessons in modern America03:48
‘Zoom towns’ spike in popularity, but not everyone is on board03:48
Celebrating 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II: Who will fill her shoes?03:45
How ‘Carry the Load’ honors fallen heroes on Memorial Day03:37
Play All
Play All