Composer John Williams says fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie may be his last film

Legendary composer John Williams has been a fixture in the entertainment industry since the 1950s, winning 5 Oscars and earning 52 nominations, more than any person alive today. This year, Williams turned 90, a milestone recently celebrated at the Kennedy Center where he took to the podium to conduct some of his most iconic melodies from movies like “Jaws,” “Indiana Jones,” and “Star Wars.” NBC’s Joe Fryer reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.July 3, 2022