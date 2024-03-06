Companies pay plus-sized influencers to promote weight-loss drugs

Full video: Nikki Haley suspends 2024 campaign, Trump responds
As demand for popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy continues to skyrocket, many medical wellness companies are now looking for new ways to market the popular drugs to possible clients, including working with plus-sized influencers on social media. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.March 6, 2024
