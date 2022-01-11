IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Making changes in 2022? 14 Amazon finds to help reach your goals

TODAY

Community steps in after couple suffers tough loss weeks before wedding

07:09

High school sweethearts Michael Lekanka and Bailey Godwin got engaged in October 2019 and set a wedding sate for Jan. 19, 2022. Weeks before their big day, they got a call that their house was on fire. That’s when their community of family, friends and strangers stepped in to help. The couple joins Hoda and Jenna on TODAY to talk about the generosity – and they’re surprised with gifts, courtesy of our sponsor Wayfair Registry.Jan. 11, 2022

