Common shares his journey to self-love in ‘And Then We Rise’

Common joins Hoda & Jenna to talk about his new book “And Then We Rise: A Guide to Loving and Taking Care of Self.” He opens up about Maya Angelou’s influence on the book, how he learned to prioritize his wellbeing, teasing his relationship on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and more. He then shares his tips to help improve your mind and body.Jan. 22, 2024