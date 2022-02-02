Commanders team members embrace new name change

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY’s Craig Melvin is joined by three members of the Washington Commander’s football organization: Doug Williams, Joe Theismann, and Jonathan Allen, following the reveal of their new team name. “It’s more than just a name it’s a whole rebrand for the whole organization,” Allen says.
Feb. 2, 2022
