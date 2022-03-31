Comedians rally behind Chris Rock after Will Smith Oscars slap
Chris Rock performed to a sold-out crowd in Boston on Wednesday, speaking out publicly for the first time since he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars. While Rock says he is still processing what happened, other comedians, including Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and David Spade, have all rallied behind the comedian. TODAY's Sheinelle Jones reports on the latest developments.March 31, 2022
