Reboot your workout with this pilates-based routine
04:20
Trent Shelton shares strategy for protecting your peace
03:55
Now Playing
Colorectal cancer: Know the risk factors, symptoms and testing
03:28
UP NEXT
See Start TODAY's March 2024 fitness plan
00:55
How to properly do planks and how to modify them for your needs
04:48
Craig Melvin unveils new project for colorectal cancer awareness
01:01
Alabama moves to restore IVF after controversial embryo ruling
02:05
Start TODAY members celebrate finish of February walking challenge
03:42
Solutions for common skin problems from dark spots to dry patches
04:43
Add these foods to your diet for a healthier gut, brain and beyond
04:24
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle opens up about struggle with dyslexia
06:22
Start TODAY members finish February's balance-themed challenge
04:44
Alabama legislators work to give immunity to IVF clinics, patients
02:30
How drumboxing exercises your body and mind at the same time
04:19
Daily supplements and vitamins: Common mistakes to avoid
05:18
New report warns of hearing impact of headphone use by children
02:51
Norovirus outbreak in US: How to avoid it, symptoms to look out for
02:29
At-home yoga moves to improve balance and mobility
05:49
The importance of admitting mistakes and the right way to say sorry
03:35
Colorectal cancer: Know the risk factors, symptoms and testing
03:28
Copied
Copied
The rates of colorectal cancer are rising, especially among younger adults. Board-certified surgeon Dr. Cedrek McFadden joins TODAY with information to separate fact from myth on everything from risk factors to symptoms and more.March 4, 2024
3 expert tips for rekindling your romance
11:43
Reboot your workout with this pilates-based routine
04:20
Trent Shelton shares strategy for protecting your peace
03:55
Now Playing
Colorectal cancer: Know the risk factors, symptoms and testing
03:28
UP NEXT
See Start TODAY's March 2024 fitness plan
00:55
How to properly do planks and how to modify them for your needs
04:48
Craig Melvin unveils new project for colorectal cancer awareness
01:01
Alabama moves to restore IVF after controversial embryo ruling
02:05
Start TODAY members celebrate finish of February walking challenge
03:42
Solutions for common skin problems from dark spots to dry patches
04:43
Add these foods to your diet for a healthier gut, brain and beyond
04:24
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle opens up about struggle with dyslexia
06:22
Start TODAY members finish February's balance-themed challenge
04:44
Alabama legislators work to give immunity to IVF clinics, patients
02:30
How drumboxing exercises your body and mind at the same time
04:19
Daily supplements and vitamins: Common mistakes to avoid
05:18
New report warns of hearing impact of headphone use by children
02:51
Norovirus outbreak in US: How to avoid it, symptoms to look out for
02:29
At-home yoga moves to improve balance and mobility
05:49
The importance of admitting mistakes and the right way to say sorry