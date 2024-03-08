Colorectal Cancer Alliance announces $100M fund for research
Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, joins TODAY's Craig Melvin to announce that more than $100 million of research funds will be distributed over the next two years as part of a new initiative called Project Cure CRC. He then surprises a patient with a $10,000 donation.March 8, 2024
