Dusti Talavera was looking out her apartment window when she saw three children fall into an icy pond. She ran out and pulled two of the kids to safety, then the ice gave way and Talevera fell in. One of the children’s cousins then threw her a rope and Talevera managed to get the third child and herself out.Jan. 12, 2022
Colorado woman rescues 3 children from icy pond
