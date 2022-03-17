Crash that killed members of college golf team: New details emerge
There is heartbreak in New Mexico after a head-on collision killed nine people, including seven members of a college golf team. Rescue crews airlifted two students more than 200 miles to Texas where they both remain in critical condition. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.March 17, 2022
