6 fashion Amazon must-haves for May, according to thousands of reviewers

TODAY

College athlete walks onstage at graduation after spinal cord injury

In 2018, college football player Justus Edwards was told he might never walk again after suffering a spinal cord injury during a game. After months of therapy, Edwards defied the odds and walked on stage to accept his degree from Berry College in Georgia. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb has your Morning Boost.May 9, 2022

Best of TODAY

