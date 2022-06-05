IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda talks inspiration for ‘Hamilton’ and making his directorial debut

    07:32

  • Boys welcome their military dad home with Sunday Mugs

    01:21

  • Woman hailed as hero after bouncing possum from Brooklyn bar

    03:42
    Colin Cantwell, designer of iconic ‘Star Wars’ ships, dies at 90

    02:16
    Celebrating 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II: Who will fill her shoes?

    03:45

  • Brave Ukrainian prosecutors aim to hold Russia accountable for war crimes

    05:05

  • Queen Elizabeth’s health under concern as Jubilee wraps up

    01:55

  • Tropical storm Alex picks up speed after devastating Florida

    01:36

  • Abbott Nutrition restarts baby formula production after shutdown

    01:55

  • 3 dead, at least 11 injured in South Street shooting in Philadelphia

    00:16

  • First man to see Uvalde gunman speaks out

    02:21

  • Sunday Sitdown Lookback: Ray Liotta speaks to Willie Geist in 2021 interview

    08:04

  • In Memoriam: Honoring the lives lost in the Uvalde, Texas tragedy

    01:12

  • Therapy dogs bring support to families in Uvalde, Texas

    03:31

  • Honoring the life of Medal of Honor recipient John L. Canley

    02:18

  • How ‘Carry the Load’ honors fallen heroes on Memorial Day

    03:37

  • How can the US finally agree on measures to limit gun violence?

    05:46

  • Tropical storm Agatha becomes first named hurricane of the season

    00:18

  • Memorial Day weekend: Flights cancelled, delayed due to stormy weather

    00:20

  • ‘There are more guns than people in America,’ Chuck Todd says

    02:06

Colin Cantwell, designer of iconic ‘Star Wars’ ships, dies at 90

02:16

Colin Cantwell, the visionary who brought “Star Wars” to life with his original designs of the X-Wing, Tie-Fighter and the Death Star, has died at 90. Before “Star Wars,” Cantwell’s love for outer space led him to make educational films for NASA and work with legendary director Stanley Kubrick on “2001: A Space Odyssey.”June 5, 2022

