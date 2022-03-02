Coco Gauff talks diversity and inclusion in tennis

At 17-years old Coco Gauff is the youngest player ranked in the top 100 by the Women’s Tennis Association. She joins TODAY to talk about her new ad campaign “Members Always,” with American Eagle which highlights being inclusive and making young teens feel that they can express themselves how they want. Gauff talks about diversity to make kids feel represented and how for her, the Williams sisters were an inspiration growing up. “I hope I can be that kind of person for kids now,” she says.March 2, 2022