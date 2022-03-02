Coco Gauff talks diversity and inclusion in tennis
03:51
Share this -
copied
At 17-years old Coco Gauff is the youngest player ranked in the top 100 by the Women’s Tennis Association. She joins TODAY to talk about her new ad campaign “Members Always,” with American Eagle which highlights being inclusive and making young teens feel that they can express themselves how they want. Gauff talks about diversity to make kids feel represented and how for her, the Williams sisters were an inspiration growing up. “I hope I can be that kind of person for kids now,” she says.March 2, 2022
UP NEXT
ICU nurse with young onset Parkinson's disease trains to be an 'American Ninja Warrior'
00:30
‘The Gilded Age’ star Denée Benton’s deep connection to her character
05:19
Battle of the bookworms: Authors compete in literary trivia
03:48
Watch ‘Pie Lady’ make beautiful pies inspired by book covers
04:52
Nicole Remy on making meaningful connections in ‘The Courtship’
06:26
Watch Hoda and Jenna reenact famous scenes from literature