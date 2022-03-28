Coast Guard rescues 70-year-old hiker from Alaskan mountainside
00:27
Share this -
copied
A 70-year-old hiker is recovering after falling 200 feet down a mountainside in Alaska. He was able to call for help with his cellphone, and a Coast Guard air crew hoisted the man to safety and rushed him away for emergency medical treatment.March 28, 2022
UP NEXT
New details emerge on death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins
02:31
US Capitol reopens to public tours for first time in 2 years
02:23
Fallout and reaction after Will Smith smacks Chris Rock at Oscars
03:37
Biden to propose new 20% 'billionaire tax'
00:26
Evacuation orders lifted as crews control parts of Colorado wildfire
00:22
Northeast expected to see record low temps as spring begins