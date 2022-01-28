Coast Guard calls off search for survivors after migrant boat capsizes off Florida coast
00:23
Share this -
copied
The Coast Guard has called off the search for survivors after a migrant boat capsized off Florida’s coast last weekend. Five bodies were recovered, but 34 remain missing. One person was rescued on Tuesday. Homeland Security officials say they’re investigating the case as a human smuggling operation.Jan. 28, 2022
Meet Willow Biden, the new ‘first cat’ of the White House
02:02
Orphanage in Turkey provides refuge for Uyghur children
04:07
Why Disney and M&M’s mascot makeovers are ruffling feathers
02:54
Rare painting of Jesus Christ sold for more than $45 million
00:29
Judge set to decide new sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic
00:26
Now Playing
Coast Guard calls off search for survivors after migrant boat capsizes off Florida coast