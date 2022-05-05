IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 ways to refresh your beauty routine this summer

  • Rebel Wilson playfully admits to once locking teacher in a cupboard

    03:39

  • Rebel Wilson says she was guided into comedy roles due to weight

    04:48

  • Stephanie’s Rules: Career, love and money

    04:08

  • Hoda Kotb, Stephanie Ruhle on saying 'no:' It takes conviction

    03:41

  • May entertainment roundup: ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Downton Abbey,’ ‘Hacks’

    04:47

  • Tom Cruise makes epic arrival in helicopter for ‘Top Gun’ premiere

    01:02
  • Now Playing

    Coach Scott Drew talks rebuilding Baylor basketball

    05:01
  • UP NEXT

    Rebel Wilson shares how getting malaria led her to pursue acting

    05:24

  • Dolly Parton is officially voted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

    01:58

  • Carson Daly, Blake Shelton team up for new show 'Barmageddon'

    01:07

  • Nathan Chen talks Olympic pressure: I just wanted to go home

    01:28

  • Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting baby no. 2

    03:39

  • New details emerge on Dave Chappelle’s on-stage attack

    02:27

  • Here are the hottest concert and comedy tours this summer

    03:27

  • Walker Hayes and Craig Allen Cooper talk unlikely friendship

    04:45

  • Dermot Mulroney talks Netflix movie adaption of ‘Along for the Ride’

    06:30

  • How nonprofit Gold House empowers AAPI community

    03:46

  • Eileen Gu reflects on 2022 Olympics: ‘The worst failure is to not try’

    05:04

  • See Daniel Radcliffe get ‘weird’ in new Al Yankovic biopic

    00:46

  • Keith Morrison lends voice to latest sleep story on Calm app

    01:05

TODAY

Coach Scott Drew talks rebuilding Baylor basketball

05:01

Coach Scott Drew and Baylor alum Chip Gaines talk about the Baylor University men's basketball program's transformation after it was marred by scandal back in 2003. Drew, who took over the program and began rebuilding it, details the journey in his new book, "The Road to Joy" for which Chip Gaines wrote the foreword.May 5, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Rebel Wilson playfully admits to once locking teacher in a cupboard

    03:39

  • Rebel Wilson says she was guided into comedy roles due to weight

    04:48

  • Stephanie’s Rules: Career, love and money

    04:08

  • Hoda Kotb, Stephanie Ruhle on saying 'no:' It takes conviction

    03:41

  • May entertainment roundup: ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Downton Abbey,’ ‘Hacks’

    04:47

  • Tom Cruise makes epic arrival in helicopter for ‘Top Gun’ premiere

    01:02

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All