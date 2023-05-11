Blinding headlights are growing problem on US roads
05:23
New details on Utah author charged with fatally poisoning husband
02:47
Natalee Holloway suspect Joran van der Sloot to be extradited
02:09
George Santos free on bond after being arrested on fraud charges
02:03
Now Playing
Trump calls Jan. 6 riot ‘a beautiful day’ during CNN town hall
02:26
UP NEXT
Border officials brace for influx as Title 42 set to end at midnight
02:53
3 moms and their daughters turn nursing into a family profession
09:25
Hélio Castroneves talks getting back in driver's seat for Indy 500
05:06
Meet the winner of the 2023 Westminster Dog Show
03:06
Knicks legend John Starks surprises TODAY fan with free tickets
02:57
Mammogram age recommendation lowered from 50 to 40
01:40
Dianne Feinstein to return to Senate after 3-month absence
00:32
A look at NASA’s new mission to explore the Earth’s oceans
03:59
Widow who wrote book on grief charged with husband’s murder
02:36
Rep. George Santos charged by federal prosecutors
02:10
Migrant crossings set to surge as Title 42 deadline nears
03:07
Debt limit negotiations fail but talks set to continue
01:44
E. Jean Carroll on Trump verdict: ‘I’m overwhelmed with joy’
05:29
Jury finds Trump liable in E. Jean Carroll sex abuse case
02:15
New Orleans program empowers Black men to become teachers
04:59
Trump calls Jan. 6 riot ‘a beautiful day’ during CNN town hall
02:26
Share this -
copied
Former President Donald Trump appeared in a controversial CNN town hall in New Hampshire Thursday where he repeated false claims about the 2020 election, dug in on the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol and went after E. Jean Carroll. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.May 11, 2023
Blinding headlights are growing problem on US roads
05:23
New details on Utah author charged with fatally poisoning husband
02:47
Natalee Holloway suspect Joran van der Sloot to be extradited
02:09
George Santos free on bond after being arrested on fraud charges
02:03
Now Playing
Trump calls Jan. 6 riot ‘a beautiful day’ during CNN town hall
02:26
UP NEXT
Border officials brace for influx as Title 42 set to end at midnight
02:53
3 moms and their daughters turn nursing into a family profession
09:25
Hélio Castroneves talks getting back in driver's seat for Indy 500
05:06
Meet the winner of the 2023 Westminster Dog Show
03:06
Knicks legend John Starks surprises TODAY fan with free tickets
02:57
Mammogram age recommendation lowered from 50 to 40
01:40
Dianne Feinstein to return to Senate after 3-month absence
00:32
A look at NASA’s new mission to explore the Earth’s oceans
03:59
Widow who wrote book on grief charged with husband’s murder
02:36
Rep. George Santos charged by federal prosecutors
02:10
Migrant crossings set to surge as Title 42 deadline nears
03:07
Debt limit negotiations fail but talks set to continue
01:44
E. Jean Carroll on Trump verdict: ‘I’m overwhelmed with joy’
05:29
Jury finds Trump liable in E. Jean Carroll sex abuse case
02:15
New Orleans program empowers Black men to become teachers