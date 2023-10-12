Hulu and Disney+ set to raise price of ad-free tiers by $3
02:50
Financial expert debunks myth that money is too complicated
04:57
Powerball Jackpot climbs to $835 million, 4th largest of all time
00:22
Try these tricks to avoid a scary bill as you shop for Halloween
03:16
How to navigate medical bills and what to know before you pay
05:44
Powerball jackpot now $638M, its 10th-largest prize ever
00:39
Modern coupon clipping: How to use apps to save money
04:58
College dining 101: How to eat healthy on a budget
04:39
Money mindset: How to figure out your 'set for life' number
04:53
CNBC's Sharon Epperson shares text from daughter seeking financial advice
01:13
Copied
CNBC senior personal finance correspondent Sharon Epperson shared a text she got from her daughter asking for advice on paying off a credit card balance. "I'm not always smiling when I'm talking credit cards but the fact that she's listening meant so much," Epperson said.Oct. 12, 2023
Now Playing
CNBC's Sharon Epperson shares text from daughter seeking financial advice
01:13
UP NEXT
How to chip away at credit card debt ahead of the holidays
05:33
Winning $1.7 billion Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in California
02:10
Powerball Jackpot nears record ahead $1.8 billion drawing
02:03
Inside the move to ban hidden junk fees
03:20
Shop these deals for October's Amazon Prime Day 2023
04:32
Powerball jackpot skyrockets to $1.73 billion after no winners
00:42
Take control of you money by understanding these financial terms
03:49
Powerball Jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion, 3rd largest of all time
00:42
Amazon, Walmart and more kick off major holiday sales