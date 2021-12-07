CNBC’s Marcus Lemonis tells how to bring holiday cheer to service providers
Marcus Lemonis, host of “The Profit” on CNBC, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about the Great American Tip-Off, his nationwide call to action to show some extra love to hard-working Americans who depend on tips to make their living and feed their families.Dec. 7, 2021
