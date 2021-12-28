Cloudy skies forecast for Northeast on New Year’s Eve
2022 is just around the corner, and NBC meteorologist Jeff Ranieri is on TODAY with the forecast for New Year’s, which ranges from record high temperatures in the Southeast to a winter storm in the Rockies. It looks like there will be cloudy skies in the Northeast when the ball drops on New Year’s Eve.Dec. 28, 2021
Cloudy skies forecast for Northeast on New Year's Eve
