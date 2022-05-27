IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Closing arguments to begin in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

Closing arguments to begin in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

After six weeks filled with bombshell testimony and stunning moments, the legal teams for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be making their closing arguments on Friday. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY from the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia.May 27, 2022

Johnny Depp testifies again, denies ‘insane’ allegations from Amber Heard

    Closing arguments to begin in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

