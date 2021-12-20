Closing arguments set for Monday in trial about killing of Daunte Wright
Closing arguments are being held Monday at the manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, who testified that she thought her gun was a taser when she pulled the trigger during a traffic stop last April. NBC’s Ron Allen reports for TODAY from the courthouse.Dec. 20, 2021
