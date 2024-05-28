IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Record Memorial Day travel signals busy summer season
'Home Alone' house hits the market with $5.25 million price tag
Statins linked to lower risk for cardiovascular disease and death
NBA Hall of Famer and broadcaster Bill Walton dies at 71
Early shark sightings are already causing beaches to close
Family of 'General Hospital' star fatally shot in LA speaks out
Death toll rises after 70 tornadoes reported across nearly 15 states
Netanyahu acknowledges Rafah strike as ‘tragic incident’
Trump criminal trial enters final phase with closing arguments
11-year-old raises $100k for Pearl Harbor education programs
Cruise leaves Baltimore port for 1st time since Key Bridge collapse
PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray’s family say he died by suicide
Papua New Guinea official says more than 2,000 killed by landslide
Lifeguard shortage sparks concern across US as summer kicks off
‘General Hospital’ actor Johnny Wactor fatally shot in LA
US congressional delegation to meet with Taiwan’s new president
Deadly Israeli airstrike hits camp of displaced civilians in Rafah
Trump booed at Libertarian event: 'Maybe you don't want to win'
Memorial Day forecast: 68 million at risk of hail along East coast
TSA screens nearly 3M passengers in 1 day, setting new record
Trump criminal trial enters final phase with closing arguments
05:10
The prosecution and defense in Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial will begin making their closing arguments to the jury Tuesday as the first criminal trial of a former president enters its final phase. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports and Hallie Jackson provides analysis for TODAY.May 28, 2024
