    Clela Rorex, clerk who granted gay marriage licenses, dies at 78

Clela Rorex, clerk who granted gay marriage licenses, dies at 78

On March 26, 1975, Clela Rorex issued a marriage license to same-sex couple David McCord and David Zamora. It was the first-ever marriage licensed issued to a gay couple in Colorado and one of the first in the U.S., which helped galvanize the LGBTQ+ rights movement nationwide. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.June 26, 2022

    Clela Rorex, clerk who granted gay marriage licenses, dies at 78

