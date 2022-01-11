IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Making changes in 2022? 14 Amazon finds to help reach your goals

  • Here are style trend predictions based on Pinterest searches

    04:34
  • Now Playing

    Clean sweep: How to pare down and organize your closet

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    How this woman turned a homemade weighted blanket into a multimillion-dollar business

    04:59

  • Top-selling products for New Year’s resolutions, from exercising to cooking

    05:57

  • From the bixie to dewy skin, here are some of the top beauty trends coming in 2022

    04:23

  • Pearls, fringe, leggings: Get in on the hottest trends in 2022

    04:48

  • Searches for men’s earrings way up: ‘The power of Craig Melvin’

    03:35

  • Parents magazine reveals best products to help kids sleep

    04:54

  • Hot style trends for 2022: oversized button-downs, more

    03:44

  • How this viral TikTok boutique owner followed her dreams while empowering women

    08:10

  • Fitness Steals & Deals to kickstart your health in 2022: smart watches, more

    05:25

  • Cher reveals she’s never letting her hair go gray

    00:50

  • Beauty trends going into 2022, from eyeshadow to press-on nails

    04:50

  • Motorcycle enthusiast shares inspiring life lessons he’s learned from riding

    03:31

  • Ring in the new year glammed up with these tips

    04:37

  • Shop Chassie Post’s last-minute holiday gifts

    05:33

  • Shop TODAY editors share their favorite items of 2021

    05:02

  • Last-minute toy finds: Hess cargo plane and more

    06:23

  • Holiday gifts you can still get in time: Toy sets, velour loungewear, more

    05:17

  • Hoda Kotb explains her hair color mishap: ‘I was like an orange Q-tip!’

    01:45

TODAY

Clean sweep: How to pare down and organize your closet

04:08

Editor-in-chief of Real Simple Liz Vaccariello joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with tips for organizing your closet and deciding what you should keep or consider donating.Jan. 11, 2022

  • Here are style trend predictions based on Pinterest searches

    04:34
  • Now Playing

    Clean sweep: How to pare down and organize your closet

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    How this woman turned a homemade weighted blanket into a multimillion-dollar business

    04:59

  • Top-selling products for New Year’s resolutions, from exercising to cooking

    05:57

  • From the bixie to dewy skin, here are some of the top beauty trends coming in 2022

    04:23

  • Pearls, fringe, leggings: Get in on the hottest trends in 2022

    04:48

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All