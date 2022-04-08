IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Clea Shearer of 'The Home Edit' reveals breast cancer diagnosis

00:58

Clea Shearer, co-host of the Netflix show “The Home Edit,” revealed she has an aggressive form of breast cancer. Shearer says she was in New York in February to film a segment for TODAY when she found two lumps during a self examination. She is scheduled to have a double mastectomy.April 8, 2022

