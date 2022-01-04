Classic BlackBerry devices to officially stop working after decades of popularity
The classic BlackBerry device, once one of the most popular phones in the world with its signature keyboards, “will no longer reliably function” starting Tuesday, according to the company. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Kerry Sanders looks back at its history as a status symbol.Jan. 4, 2022
