Clarence Thomas under fire for wife’s texts to Trump chief of staff

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is under pressure after reports that his wife texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urging him to challenge the 2020 election results. Democrats are now calling on the justice to recuse himself from cases related to the January 6th riots over ethics concerns.March 26, 2022
