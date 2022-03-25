IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 Amazon travel essentials you need before your next trip — starting at $8

    Clarence Thomas’s wife, Ginni, urged Mark Meadows to overturn 2020 election, texts show

    02:43
Clarence Thomas’s wife, Ginni, urged Mark Meadows to overturn 2020 election, texts show

02:43

In text messages obtained by the Jan. 6 committee, Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, repeatedly urged then-Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to keep fighting the results of the 2020 election. Ginni Thomas acknowledges that she attended Trump's Jan. 6 rally, and denies she was involved in the planning of the riot of the Capitol. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.March 25, 2022

See the photo of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s daughter that is going viral

