Clarence Thomas’s wife, Ginni, urged Mark Meadows to overturn 2020 election, texts show

In text messages obtained by the Jan. 6 committee, Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, repeatedly urged then-Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to keep fighting the results of the 2020 election. Ginni Thomas acknowledges that she attended Trump's Jan. 6 rally, and denies she was involved in the planning of the riot of the Capitol. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.March 25, 2022