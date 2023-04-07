Kristin Chenoweth opens up about how faith guides her life, career
Clarence Thomas under fire over possible ethics violations



Clarence Thomas under fire over possible ethics violations














Clarence Thomas under fire over possible ethics violations
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is under fire over possible ethics violations after a report alleges that he secretly accepted lavish trips from a major Republican donor. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports for TODAY.April 7, 2023
