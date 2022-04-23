IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Cities plant trees to combat extreme heat in urban areas

    03:18
After last year’s Pacific Northwest heatwave drove home the dangers of extreme heat, there’s a growing urgency to prepare U.S. cities for high temperatures. Los Angeles, one of the country’s hottest areas, is on a mission to save lives with a simple but innovative solution: Planting trees in heat-vulnerable neighborhoods. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for Saturday TODAY.April 23, 2022

Cities look to trees to combat heat islands, but growth is slow

