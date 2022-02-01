Cincinnati schools to cancel classes day after Super Bowl
01:10
Share this -
copied
The Cincinnati Bengals are going to the Super Bowl for the first time in three decades. In response, Cincinnati Public Schools announced plans to cancel school on Monday, February 14th, the day after the Super Bowl. In a tweet, the district says it wants staff and students to have the day off to celebrate “ what we believe will be our city’s first-ever Super Bowl victory!”Feb. 1, 2022
UP NEXT
Team USA's flag bearers for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics revealed
05:01
ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg from 'The View' over Holocaust comments
01:43
Will we see 6 more weeks of winter? See Punxsutawney Phil's prediction
00:46
Putin addresses Ukraine standoff, accuses West of stoking tensions
03:04
Gunman kills 2 Virginia police officers, suspect arrested
02:01
What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5