Cincinnati schools to cancel classes day after Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to the Super Bowl for the first time in three decades. In response, Cincinnati Public Schools announced plans to cancel school on Monday, February 14th, the day after the Super Bowl. In a tweet, the district says it wants staff and students to have the day off to celebrate “ what we believe will be our city’s first-ever Super Bowl victory!”Feb. 1, 2022

