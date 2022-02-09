Cincinnati Bengals arrive in Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl
00:32
Share this -
copied
Kickoff is just four days away for Super Bowl 2022. The Cincinnati Bengals arrived in Los Angeles Tuesday, the team now preparing to take on the home-town favorite, the Los Angeles Rams. You can watch the big game this Sunday on NBC.Feb. 9, 2022
Now Playing
Cincinnati Bengals arrive in Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl
00:32
UP NEXT
Hoda and Jenna compete for gold in winter obstacle course around TODAY plaza
02:49
Oprah surprises Danielle Brooks, announcing she was cast in 'The Color Purple'
01:13
Should you eat food in bed? Hoda and Jenna debate!
05:12
Hoda Kotb on hard learning curve she faced after moving to New York