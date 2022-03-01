Ciara and Russell Wilson talk new children’s book, date nights, Seattle Seahawks

Russell and Ciara Wilson join the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about their latest children’s book “Why Not You?” The couple share the inspiration behind the book and say it was important to them that every child see themselves reflected on the page. “Every kid should be able to dream big, and if you have a Why Not You attitude the sky's the limit,” Ciara says. They also dish on date nights (with Russell staying tight-lipped about the couple’s anniversary plans) as well as prospects for the Seattle Seahawks.March 1, 2022