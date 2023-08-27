Chuck Todd: Vivek Ramaswamy was most ‘Trumpy’ on debate stage

Austin Butler on swinging into stardom after ‘Elvis’
08:07
“Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss the first Republican debate in the 2024 presidential race and the absence of frontrunner former President Trump who had his mug shot taken while being booked in an Atlanta jail.Aug. 27, 2023
