IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • US could see higher gas prices as Saudi Arabia cuts oil production

    00:21

  • Russia's latest attack on Ukraine kills one child, injures at least 20

    02:09
  • Now Playing

    Kristen Welker to succeed Chuck Todd on Meet the Press

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    More candidates to challenge Trump in growing GOP contender list

    03:36

  • Video shows Chinese warship crossing path of US Navy destroyer

    01:56

  • Fighter jets intercept private plane in restricted air space over DC

    03:05

  • Moms on Mushrooms uses psychedelics to treat depression

    04:12

  • Violins from the Holocaust become symbols of hope

    03:30

  • Bear breaks in and eats 60 cupcakes at Connecticut bakery

    01:46

  • Companies face backlash for LGBTQ support in online culture war

    04:59

  • Joran van der Sloot moved to new prison ahead extradition to U.S.

    00:38

  • India train disaster: Signal error likely caused accident, official says

    00:27

  • Chuck Todd on Biden and McCarthy’s bipartisan debt ceiling deal

    02:01

  • GOP’s top presidential hopefuls appear in Iowa with Trump absent

    02:03

  • Chinese warship has close call with U.S. destroyer in Taiwan Strait

    03:14

  • Spelling Bee champion Dev Shah: It felt ‘surreal’ to win

    03:41

  • Firefighters reunite mother deer with fawn who fell down drain

    00:46

  • US Ambassador confronts antisemitism during visit to Germany

    03:20

  • Seniors prank principal with epic slumber party

    01:17

  • Brad Pitt claims Angelina Jolie unlawfully sold her stake in vineyard

    02:51

Kristen Welker to succeed Chuck Todd on Meet the Press

01:32

Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd announced on Sunday he'll be stepping down from the NBC political show and handing over the reins to chief White House correspondent Kristen Welker. "I just feel so truly humbled that after nearly a decade of serving as moderator...that Chuck is the one passing the baton on to me" she says.June 5, 2023

Weekend TODAY's Kristen Welker to succeed Chuck Todd as host of NBC's ‘Meet the Press’

  • US could see higher gas prices as Saudi Arabia cuts oil production

    00:21

  • Russia's latest attack on Ukraine kills one child, injures at least 20

    02:09
  • Now Playing

    Kristen Welker to succeed Chuck Todd on Meet the Press

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    More candidates to challenge Trump in growing GOP contender list

    03:36

  • Video shows Chinese warship crossing path of US Navy destroyer

    01:56

  • Fighter jets intercept private plane in restricted air space over DC

    03:05

  • Moms on Mushrooms uses psychedelics to treat depression

    04:12

  • Violins from the Holocaust become symbols of hope

    03:30

  • Bear breaks in and eats 60 cupcakes at Connecticut bakery

    01:46

  • Companies face backlash for LGBTQ support in online culture war

    04:59

  • Joran van der Sloot moved to new prison ahead extradition to U.S.

    00:38

  • India train disaster: Signal error likely caused accident, official says

    00:27

  • Chuck Todd on Biden and McCarthy’s bipartisan debt ceiling deal

    02:01

  • GOP’s top presidential hopefuls appear in Iowa with Trump absent

    02:03

  • Chinese warship has close call with U.S. destroyer in Taiwan Strait

    03:14

  • Spelling Bee champion Dev Shah: It felt ‘surreal’ to win

    03:41

  • Firefighters reunite mother deer with fawn who fell down drain

    00:46

  • US Ambassador confronts antisemitism during visit to Germany

    03:20

  • Seniors prank principal with epic slumber party

    01:17

  • Brad Pitt claims Angelina Jolie unlawfully sold her stake in vineyard

    02:51

00:21

US could see higher gas prices as Saudi Arabia cuts oil production

02:09

Russia's latest attack on Ukraine kills one child, injures at least 20

01:32

Kristen Welker to succeed Chuck Todd on Meet the Press

03:36

More candidates to challenge Trump in growing GOP contender list

01:56

Video shows Chinese warship crossing path of US Navy destroyer

03:05

Fighter jets intercept private plane in restricted air space over DC

04:12

Moms on Mushrooms uses psychedelics to treat depression

01:50

Sunday Mug Shots: Fans cruise through canals of Venice, Italy

03:30

Violins from the Holocaust become symbols of hope

01:46

Bear breaks in and eats 60 cupcakes at Connecticut bakery

04:21

How to supersize your favorite food without sacrificing nutrition

04:54

Sara Bareilles talks Tony nom, ‘Waitress’ recording, new podcast

04:44

How to prepare for the chance of injury and illness on trips

04:30

Big Time Rush talks first album in 10 years

04:41

Shop these social media standout products

05:16

Polo superstar Nacho Figueras shows how to swing a mallet

05:02

Start TODAY’s June 2023 walking challenge: What to know

04:22

Al Roker visits family-run avocado orchard in California

04:54

What to buy (and skip) for dads and grads in June 2023

01:05

Dolly Parton breaks 3 more Guinness World Records

06:00

Here are top podcasts, books and music to check out this summer

03:52

Shop these flattering summer swimsuits for all body types

11:32

Bethenny Frankel talks YouTube series, if she’ll get married again

01:36

Can you identify these shows based on their living room sets?

03:53

Simple ways to pack your beauty products before your next trip

04:54

A meal packed in a sandwich: Get the recipe for arayes

10:43

Jane Krakowski talks learning trapeze for ‘Schmicago,’

07:28

‘Chain Gang All Stars’ author answers fan questions about novel

03:51

Siri Daly shares recipe for homemade chickpea burgers

04:01

How to steal the latest looks from Lori Harvey and Gigi Hadid

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

04:54

A meal packed in a sandwich: Get the recipe for arayes

04:22

Al Roker visits family-run avocado orchard in California

03:51

Siri Daly shares recipe for homemade chickpea burgers

04:06

Get the recipe for this jerk grilled salmon with a twist

03:55

Chicken scaloppine with artichokes: Get the recipe!

04:57

Chocolate rice cakes & carrot halwa bars: Get the no-bake recipes!

05:10

Lobster rolls two ways: Get the recipes!

03:42

Dry-aged beef burger with potatoes and dijonnaise: Get the recipe

04:21

Chicken salad and fruit cobbler: Get the picnic-perfect recipes

04:45

Easy food swaps for fewer calories and healthier options