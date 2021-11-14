Chuck Todd: ‘Steve Bannon embraces the idea he is a martyr to MAGA world’
"Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss Steve Bannon’s recent indictment by the Justice Department on two counts of contempt of Congress and what those indictments reveal about the Jan. 6 committee’s authority. Todd expresses concern that if Bannon and others accept conviction to avoid testifying, the Jan. 6 investigation could remain unfinished. Nov. 14, 2021